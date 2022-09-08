No changes in Thursday injury report for Saints

There were no changes in the New Orleans Saints’ injury report from yesterday, as they prepare for their week one matchup against division rivals Atlanta Falcons.

Tre’Quan Smith (Groin), Dwayne Washington (Hamstring), Paulson Adebo (Ankle) and Landon Young (Hip) did not practice.

Michael Thomas (Hamstring), Eric McCoy (Calf), Pete Warner (Groin) and J.T. Gray (Hamstring) were limited participants.

Thursday’s Saints - Falcons injury report. pic.twitter.com/SXUUXDTZO5 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 8, 2022

