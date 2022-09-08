 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No changes in Thursday injury report for Saints

The Thursday report is the same as it was yesterday.

By Andrew_Bell
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There were no changes in the New Orleans Saints’ injury report from yesterday, as they prepare for their week one matchup against division rivals Atlanta Falcons.

Tre’Quan Smith (Groin), Dwayne Washington (Hamstring), Paulson Adebo (Ankle) and Landon Young (Hip) did not practice.

Michael Thomas (Hamstring), Eric McCoy (Calf), Pete Warner (Groin) and J.T. Gray (Hamstring) were limited participants.

