Power rankings headed into Week 1

The favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2022 look to bounce back from a very disappointing playoff loss in Kansas City last year. As Josh Allen continues to develop, and with the addition of Von Miller, the Bills Mafia should be disappointed with anything less than a championship this year, and a beatdown of the defending champs Thursday night should only reinforce that notion.

Despite losing Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs remain one of the strongest teams in the league. As long as Mahomes is there they will always be one of the top teams in the league, and the addition of Juju Smith-Schuster to pair with Travis Kelce should keep them in the hunt for the #1 seed in the AFC.

The Blaine Gabbert era in Tampa Bay was put on hold when Tom Brady decided to unretire and try for his eighth Super Bowl. The defense did lose a few pieces but new players such as Akiem Hicks were brought in to fill the holes. The Bucs should challenge the Rams for the top seed in the NFC.

The defending champs began their 2022 campaign on the wrong side of a blowout at the hands of the Bills. Regardless, the Rams remain a strong team, but the losses of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller seem to have taken a bigger toll on this team than we all thought.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will look to avoid the Super Bowl hangover in 2023

The Bengals surprised everyone when they made it to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals are still a strong team, but now they have expectations and won’t be taking anyone else by surprise. We will see what they are truly made of this season.

The LA Chargers are in a boom or bust year in 2022. Justin Herbert is a great QB, but he now has no more excuses not to make the playoffs. Adding Khalil Mack to the defense should bolster LA’s chances to finally break through for the first time with Herbert.

Aaron Rodgers enters 2022 as a back to back MVP who now doesn’t have his top WR. The Packers defense and Rodgers alone will keep them relevant, but if another WR doesn’t step up in Davante Adams’ place it’s unlikely they will last long in the post-season.

The 49ers surprisingly brought back Jimmy G despite having no intention of naming him the starter, as Trey Lance now takes over in the Bay Area. The niners have a load of talent around Lance, so if he is who they thought he was they should be contender this year.

Lamar Jackson is arguably the most disrespected MVP in NFL history. Tough contract negotiations have soured this offseason for Baltimore, but finally getting their platoon of running backs healthy means the Ravens are poised to be the most likely team to go from worst to first.

Dallas is an interesting team this season. The last few years they’ve hovered somewhere between good and great, and a 12-5 season followed by a first round exit in the playoffs certainly was not what they were after last year. This year will determine if the Cowboys are for real or if 2021 was just a fluke.

Russ finally got out of Seattle and now looks to bring the Broncos back to relevance

Russell Wilson’s change of scenery makes the Broncos one of the biggest sleepers to make the Super Bowl this year. Their defense ranked 8th in the NFL last year and they went 7-10 despite not having a single player named to the Pro Bowl. Russ now has plenty of weapons and a top ten defense and no excuse not to make the playoffs.

The Raiders look to make it two trips to the post season in a row, and the addition of Davante Adams makes them a sneaky great team headed into the season.

The Saints are going to surprise this year. Many wrote them off after Sean Payton retired, but they still have a strong roster and now have weapons and a much better backup QB for Jameis Winston. New Orleans should contend for a playoff spot this year.

Another team with a tumultuous offseason, the Cardinals ultimately locked up Kyler Murray to a five-year extension. Deandre Hopkins will miss the first six weeks with a suspension, but the Cardinals should still be an above average team who can make the playoffs if things go right this year.

This team will go as far as Ryan Tannehill will take them. A weak division means last years #1 seed in the AFC may sneak into the playoffs, but if Derrick Henry can avoid another injury they will always be a tough out.

Can’t blame Matt Ryan for wanting to get away from Atlanta

Matt Ryan finally escapes Cameron Jordan and now has an opportunity to return to the playoffs. The Colts and Titans will battle it out in what is the Pac-12 of the NFL in the AFC South.

Jalen Hurts finally has a top WR in AJ Brown, if this team stays healthy they could compete in their division.

It’s hard to count out Bill Belichick, but given how strong the rest of the AFC is the Pats will have an uphill battle to return to the playoffs.

With their defense the Steelers are going to be in every game this year, and they have the talent on offense to be a playoff team, but it will all depend on if Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky can get them there.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: this team has the talent to make the playoffs but it will all depend on the quarterback. Tua can end all the narratives about him being a bust if he is able to take advantage of Tyreek Hill’s presence and have a breakout season in year three.

Until Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension this team will be nothing more than average, and even after Watson returns he will have missed 29 straight games and will be drawing the ire of every opposing fanbase he plays in front of.

The Vikings are another team that could surprise this year. A new coaching staff and Kirk Cousins coming off arguably his best year as a pro could mean good things, but given their recent history I won’t believe it until I see it.

This will be a watershed year for the football team formerly knows as the Football Team. Can the young skill position players like Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel take the next step? Can Chase Young finally get healthy again? Can Carson Wentz complete a pass? We certainly shall see.

The Bears’ next 5 years hinge Justin Fields’ development

Another team that is betting on their young QB taking the next step. The Bears will be nothing more than an average team this year unless Justin Fields plays like a Pro Bowler.

With all due respect to coin toss legend Geno Smith, the Seahawks may have had the saddest QB battle in NFL history this offseason between Smith and Drew Lock. The Seahawks may very well be looking at a top 5 pick in a QB rich 2023 draft.

The Island of Misfit Quarterbacks otherwise known as the Carolina Panthers will once again be the Christian McCaffrey show unless Baker Mayfield can pick himself up after being cast aside by the Browns.

The trade between the Lions and Rams last season certainly worked out for the Rams. Now it remains to be seen how far Jared Goff and Dan Campbell can take the Lions. Probably not as far as the Rams but who’s to say.

Danny Dimes begins his third straight make or break year. A healthy Saquon Barkley is all the Giants can hope for to remain relevant this season. You know it’s bad when the Giants only have one primetime game this year.

Kyle Pitts and his Pop Warner team start their run in the Bryce Young sweepstakes against the Saints on Sunday. Hopefully it goes well for them.

Trevor Lawrence may become the generational QB he was drafted to be, but a severe lack of talent at all other positions will hinder this team greatly.

Davis Mills could wind up to be a decent QB, but like the Jags they just don’t have enough talent across the board to make any noise this year.

Much like the 2008 Lions, the Jets finished a dominate preseason undefeated at 3-0. Let’s see how long it takes them to win three regular season games.

