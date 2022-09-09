 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 9: Jameis Winston receives praise from Atlanta Falcons quarterback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Los Angeles Chargers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints agree to terms with C Erik McCoy on a five-year extension, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Erik McCoy has reportedly signed a five-year extension with the Saints.

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota Is Saints QB Jameis Winston’s ‘Biggest Fan’ - Falcon Report

Marcus Mariota recounts training with Jameis Winston, saying he is a fan of Winston’s.

Saints transactions: 1 OL out, 1 OL in as Saints sign former Vikings 3rd rounder - NOLA

The Saints have waived Tanner Owen and signed Wyatt Davis off of the New York Giants practice squad.

No changes in Thursday injury report for Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints injury report for Thursday saw no changes from Wednesday’s injury report.

Saints’ Kamara mum on case, talks up revamped offense - Yahoo! News

Alvin Kamara declined to speak on his battery charges, focusing instead on the Saints offense.

$450 million renovation project will make Caesars Superdome more super than ever - NOLA

A run-down of some of the major changes currently planned for the Superdome.

Saints to host 5K Kickoff Run and food drive - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are partnering with the Salvation Army to host a food drive.

