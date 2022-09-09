Fleur-de-Links, September 9: Jameis Winston receives praise from Atlanta Falcons quarterback

Erik McCoy has reportedly signed a five-year extension with the Saints.

Marcus Mariota recounts training with Jameis Winston, saying he is a fan of Winston’s.

The Saints have waived Tanner Owen and signed Wyatt Davis off of the New York Giants practice squad.

The Saints injury report for Thursday saw no changes from Wednesday’s injury report.

Alvin Kamara declined to speak on his battery charges, focusing instead on the Saints offense.

A run-down of some of the major changes currently planned for the Superdome.

The Saints are partnering with the Salvation Army to host a food drive.

.@ErinESummers is back with a Thursday Saints Practice Report as she highlights Alvin Kamara's work throughout camp and the #Saints Captains pic.twitter.com/DUSzXIEYDB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 9, 2022