Fleur-de-Links, September 9: Jameis Winston receives praise from Atlanta Falcons quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints agree to terms with C Erik McCoy on a five-year extension, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Erik McCoy has reportedly signed a five-year extension with the Saints.
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota Is Saints QB Jameis Winston’s ‘Biggest Fan’ - Falcon Report
Marcus Mariota recounts training with Jameis Winston, saying he is a fan of Winston’s.
Saints transactions: 1 OL out, 1 OL in as Saints sign former Vikings 3rd rounder - NOLA
The Saints have waived Tanner Owen and signed Wyatt Davis off of the New York Giants practice squad.
No changes in Thursday injury report for Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints injury report for Thursday saw no changes from Wednesday’s injury report.
Saints’ Kamara mum on case, talks up revamped offense - Yahoo! News
Alvin Kamara declined to speak on his battery charges, focusing instead on the Saints offense.
$450 million renovation project will make Caesars Superdome more super than ever - NOLA
A run-down of some of the major changes currently planned for the Superdome.
Saints to host 5K Kickoff Run and food drive - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are partnering with the Salvation Army to host a food drive.
.@ErinESummers is back with a Thursday Saints Practice Report as she highlights Alvin Kamara's work throughout camp and the #Saints Captains pic.twitter.com/DUSzXIEYDB— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 9, 2022
Reminder that @Erik_McCoy_73 has some wheels— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 8, 2022
: Saints at Falcons ⚫️ Sept. 11 at Noon CT (FOX)
pic.twitter.com/WwGWzdekUg
Michael Thomas can’t wait. #Saints | @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/92u9Ih24qG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 8, 2022
