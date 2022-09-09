Saints final injury report before Week 1 game

The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report before a Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The only big surprise on the list is Tyrann Mathieu, who’d been practicing all week but was listed as questionable due to illness. J.T. Gray is another safety listed as questionable with a hamstring, so that room could get thin quick if the honey badger doesn’t get well soon.

#Saints final injury report:



Tre’Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington and Paulson Adebo are out this Sunday vs. Falcons pic.twitter.com/dwsJ6WtUaH — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 9, 2022

Michael Thomas is listed as questionable with a hamstring, but neworleans.football’s Nick Underhill reported today that it would be a huge surprise if he didn’t play against Atlanta.

It’s no surprise that Tre’Quan Smith, Paulson Adebo and Landon Young are out, as they haven’t practiced all week. Landon Young practiced in limited fashion for the first time on Friday and is questionable.

Erik McCoy and Pete Werner practiced in full and should be ready to go.

