New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

Week 16 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (6-9) are on the road again to face the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) at Lincoln Financial Field this New Year’s Day. CB Marshon Lattimore is back in action today after suffering two broken ribs and a lacerated kidney in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- WR Marquez Callaway
- S Marcus Maye
- RB Dwayne Washington
- S Justin Evans
- LB Chase Hansen
- G Andrus Peat
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
Philadelphia Eagles:
- QB Jalen Hurts
- OT Lane Johnson
- CB Avonte Maddox
- G Sua Opeta
- DE Janarius Robinson
- RB Trey Sermon
