 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

7 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: NOV 21 Saints at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 16 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (6-9) are on the road again to face the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) at Lincoln Financial Field this New Year’s Day. CB Marshon Lattimore is back in action today after suffering two broken ribs and a lacerated kidney in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • WR Marquez Callaway
  • S Marcus Maye
  • RB Dwayne Washington
  • S Justin Evans
  • LB Chase Hansen
  • G Andrus Peat
  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Philadelphia Eagles:

  • QB Jalen Hurts
  • OT Lane Johnson
  • CB Avonte Maddox
  • G Sua Opeta
  • DE Janarius Robinson
  • RB Trey Sermon

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...