New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

Week 16 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (6-9) are on the road again to face the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) at Lincoln Financial Field this New Year’s Day. CB Marshon Lattimore is back in action today after suffering two broken ribs and a lacerated kidney in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

WR Marquez Callaway

S Marcus Maye

RB Dwayne Washington

S Justin Evans

LB Chase Hansen

G Andrus Peat

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Philadelphia Eagles:

QB Jalen Hurts

OT Lane Johnson

CB Avonte Maddox

G Sua Opeta

DE Janarius Robinson

RB Trey Sermon

