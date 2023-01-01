Week 17 late games open thread

Week 17 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

San Francisco at Las Vegas

New York Jets at Seattle

Minnesota at Green Bay

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

The most intriguing game in the late slate is the Vikings facing the Packers at Lambeau with a lot on the line for both teams. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

