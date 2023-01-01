Steelers vs. Ravens: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in Charm City. These bitter divisional rivals had a close game three weeks ago in Pittsburgh that went the Ravens’ way. A Steelers win keeps them alive in the Wild Card hunt, but a loss can end their playoff hopes. Will Baltimore sweep the season series against their arch-rivals? Can Pittsburgh keep their season alive? Let’s tune in and find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

