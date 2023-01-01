Saints vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love this New Year’s Day. It has been a long and disappointing season for the Saints, yet they still have the absolute slimmest of chances in winning the division. The Saints have struggled through injuries, inconsistencies, and bad coaching all season long and that unfortunately continues today. Hopefully, despite it all, the Saints can find a way to pull off a massive upset to ring in the New Year.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 17 action:

Game time:

Sunday, January 1st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Weather Forecast:

54º, Partly Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 712

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 388 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Philadelphia Eagles radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +6.5; Over/Under 42, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bleeding Green Nation

