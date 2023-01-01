Saints vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
New Orleans Saints (6-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)
The Saints face the Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love this New Year’s Day. It has been a long and disappointing season for the Saints, yet they still have the absolute slimmest of chances in winning the division. The Saints have struggled through injuries, inconsistencies, and bad coaching all season long and that unfortunately continues today. Hopefully, despite it all, the Saints can find a way to pull off a massive upset to ring in the New Year.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 17 action:
The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!
Game time:
Sunday, January 1st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Weather Forecast:
54º, Partly Cloudy
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 712
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 388 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Philadelphia Eagles radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +6.5; Over/Under 42, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...