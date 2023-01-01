Saints vs. Eagles: Week 17 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 17

The Saints take on the Eagles in Philly today with, shockingly enough, an extremely slim chance to keep pace in the thoroughly uninspiring NFC South. While bad coaching and nearly insurmountable injuries have conspired to completely derail the season, fate keeps stepping in to keep the Saints clinging to life. Let’s hope the Saints can take fate’s lead and pick up their seventh win this New Year’s Day.

Kickoff:

Sunday, January 1st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Weather Forecast:

54º, Partly Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 712

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 388 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Philadelphia Eagles radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +6.5; Over/Under 42, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bleeding Green Nation

Here’s to the Saints having a happy start to the New Year! Who Dat!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!