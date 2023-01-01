CSC Week 18 Picks: Not looking good for Saints

Technically, as of today, the New Orleans Saints have not been eliminated from postseason contention.

If they are able to want to win the NFC South, they need to beat the Philadelphia Eagles later today but also need a bit of help across the league. Two division rivals face off at the exact same time as the Saints-Eagles game, and the Saints need the Carolina Panthers to upset Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. A Saints’ loss today and their postseason hopes are dead. A Buccaneers’ win over the Panthers, even if the Saints somehow find a way to beat the Eagles, still eliminates the Saints from a division title.

If the Buccaneers beat the Panthers, and assuming the Saints are able to beat the Eagles, there is still an outside shot for a wild card, but the Saints essentially need the AFC to take care of business against the NFC today and for a bunch of magic to happen in Week 18.

Head over to visit our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook to see how they view today’s slate of games as well! Let’s see who is right and who is wrong today!