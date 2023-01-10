 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints players send out heartfelt season goodbyes via social media

Time to say goodbye! (For now)

By Sterling Mclymont
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After the loss to the Carolina Panthers, the season is officially over for the New Orleans Saints. With every season ending, no matter how high or how low, there’s a sense of finality to it. The road to get to this point is a perilous one that starts all the way back in the summer.

Although the Saints had their fair share of troubles this season, the players still left with their head held high for the most part and took to social media to give their thanks to the fans for sticking with them from start to finish.

Tryann Mathieu had these positive words to say in his post-game interview:

