Saints players send out heartfelt season goodbyes via social media

After the loss to the Carolina Panthers, the season is officially over for the New Orleans Saints. With every season ending, no matter how high or how low, there’s a sense of finality to it. The road to get to this point is a perilous one that starts all the way back in the summer.

Although the Saints had their fair share of troubles this season, the players still left with their head held high for the most part and took to social media to give their thanks to the fans for sticking with them from start to finish.

Don’t know if I’ve said it enough but thank you WHODATNATION y’all really the best fan base! Idk what the future holds but y’all ride wit us every season! Even today the dome was rockin! Sucks to say, but next yr Gotta be the yr! For us! #whodat #Levelz — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 8, 2023

Until next year✌ it was a blessing pic.twitter.com/rNR57iho0A — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) January 9, 2023

Grateful & blessed!! Sending love to all of saints nation!! I’ll Be back hungry & motivated — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 8, 2023

Tryann Mathieu had these positive words to say in his post-game interview:

"It's been a blessing,"



Tyrann Mathieu on playing for his hometown team this season #Saints pic.twitter.com/A4YnwYwWxB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 8, 2023

