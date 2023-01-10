Fleur-de-Links, January 10: Trevor Penning suffers Lisfranc injury

New Orleans Saints News:
Social media reactions to Saints loss against Panthers in season finale - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints fans and NFL analysts were both disappointed with the Saints performance in their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Saints’ Dennis Allen assuming he’s returning as coach - ESPN
Dennis Allen has said that he assumes he will be to coach for the Saints for the 2023 season.
Dennis Allen addresses his, Michael Thomas’ Saints future after disappointing season - Clutch Points
While some believe that Michael Thomas would be making too much money to stay with the Saints in 2023, Dennis Allen did not comment on Thomas’ future with the Saints.
Someone Calculated How Much Saints WR Michael Thomas Is Making Per Catch, And The Number Is Absolutely Insane - Total Sports Pro
According to a fan’s calculations, Michael Thomas’ salary equates to roughly $885,000 per catch since 2020.
Saints sign eight to reserve/future contracts - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed guard Yasir Durant, defensive tackle Prince Emili, running back Derrick Gore, defensive back Vincent Gray, tight end Lucas Krull, quarterback Jake Luton, linebacker Nephi Sewell and defensive end Jabari Zuniga to reserve/future contracts.
Saints rookie Trevor Penning suffered a Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s loss; will need surgery - NOLA
Trevor Penning reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury against the Carolina Panthers and will need surgery in the offseason.
List of New Orleans Saints Draft Picks in 2023 NFL Draft - Pro Football Network
A rundown of the Saints’ 6 draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft.
2023 #Saints opponents have been finalized— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 9, 2023
Story: https://t.co/dRtisr1k3R pic.twitter.com/QjXuSkrgqS
#WPMOYChallenge RETWEET! @demario__davis https://t.co/Q9bKWSB55c— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 9, 2023
Chris Olave finished his first season in elite company — his 2.5 yards per route was the 4th-most by a rookie WR since 2016 (min. 200 routes).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 9, 2023
Olave gained a first down on 16.3% of his routes on 3rd down, the highest rate by a rookie WR since 2016 (min. 100 routes).#Saints pic.twitter.com/5m8GqQUVGu
Loading comments...