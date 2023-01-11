Former Saints RB Reggie Bush elected to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints RB Reggie Bush has been elected to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.

Bush played at USC from 2003 - 2005, under Pete Carroll, winning 2 National Championships with the Trojans. In his freshman year, Bush had 1,331 all-purpose yards which set a USC freshman record. He rushed for 521 yards for three touchdowns on 91 carries. In 2004, Bush had 2,330 all-purpose yards, earning All-American honors and was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. In 2005, he was named first-team All-American, AP College Football Player of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy, rushing for 1,740 yards for 19 touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

In 2006, Bush was drafted 2nd overall by the Saints. During his five seasons in New Orleans, he scored 33 touchdowns total. He rushed for 2,090 yards for 17 touchdowns, caught 294 passes for 2,142 yards and 12 touchdowns and returned 92 punts for 720 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2009, in the NFC divisional playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, Bush had an 83-yard touchdown and went on to the win Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.

In 2019, Bush was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

