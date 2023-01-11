 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 11: Sean Payton favored for Arizona Cardinals head coach job

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints players send out heartfelt season goodbyes via social media - Canal Street Chronicles

Cameron Jordan, Juwan Johnson, and Tyrann Mathieu have tweeted out goodbye messages to fans.

Reggie Bush inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Reggie Bush has been announced as an inductee for the 2023 Class for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Saints buy a little time with Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata contract tweaks - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints have reportedly tweaked their contracts with Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata.

NFL insiders make bold prediction for ex-Saints coach Sean Payton - NJ

Former New York Jets owner Rex Ryan predicts that Sean Payton will be back in New Orleans with Tom Brady as quarterback.

Former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley to help kick off area’s Mardi Gras parade season - Houma Today

Former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley will be inthe Houma-Thibodaux area to help kick off the coming Mardi Gras parade season

Panthers running back apologizes for fight during game, says actions were ‘out of character’ - Fox News

Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman has apologized for hitting Marcus Davenport in the helment during the Week 18 game.

Where will Sean Payton coach next? Oddsmakers have him in the mix for 2 jobs. - NOLA

Sean Payton is currently the favorite to be the new head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...