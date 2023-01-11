Fleur-de-Links, January 11: Sean Payton favored for Arizona Cardinals head coach job

Cameron Jordan, Juwan Johnson, and Tyrann Mathieu have tweeted out goodbye messages to fans.

Reggie Bush has been announced as an inductee for the 2023 Class for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Saints have reportedly tweaked their contracts with Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata.

Former New York Jets owner Rex Ryan predicts that Sean Payton will be back in New Orleans with Tom Brady as quarterback.

Former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley will be inthe Houma-Thibodaux area to help kick off the coming Mardi Gras parade season

Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman has apologized for hitting Marcus Davenport in the helment during the Week 18 game.

Sean Payton is currently the favorite to be the new head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

In his 10th NFL season, @Mathieu_Era posted a career-high 91 tackles ⚜️



In the regular season finale at the Dome, the New Orleans native tallied eight total tackles, an INT, and a forced fumble pic.twitter.com/GXVrOWuHyK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2023

Celebrating our long snapper, the legendary Zach Wood, on his day - happy birthday Zach! pic.twitter.com/QHatMXI8hw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2023