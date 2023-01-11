Fleur-de-Links, January 11: Sean Payton favored for Arizona Cardinals head coach job

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints players send out heartfelt season goodbyes via social media - Canal Street Chronicles
Cameron Jordan, Juwan Johnson, and Tyrann Mathieu have tweeted out goodbye messages to fans.
Reggie Bush inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Reggie Bush has been announced as an inductee for the 2023 Class for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Saints buy a little time with Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata contract tweaks - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints have reportedly tweaked their contracts with Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata.
NFL insiders make bold prediction for ex-Saints coach Sean Payton - NJ
Former New York Jets owner Rex Ryan predicts that Sean Payton will be back in New Orleans with Tom Brady as quarterback.
Former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley to help kick off area’s Mardi Gras parade season - Houma Today
Former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley will be inthe Houma-Thibodaux area to help kick off the coming Mardi Gras parade season
Panthers running back apologizes for fight during game, says actions were ‘out of character’ - Fox News
Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman has apologized for hitting Marcus Davenport in the helment during the Week 18 game.
Where will Sean Payton coach next? Oddsmakers have him in the mix for 2 jobs. - NOLA
Sean Payton is currently the favorite to be the new head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.
In his 10th NFL season, @Mathieu_Era posted a career-high 91 tackles ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2023
In the regular season finale at the Dome, the New Orleans native tallied eight total tackles, an INT, and a forced fumble pic.twitter.com/GXVrOWuHyK
Celebrating our long snapper, the legendary Zach Wood, on his day - happy birthday Zach! pic.twitter.com/QHatMXI8hw— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2023
Chris Olave was moving pretty fast on his TD on Sunday!#Saints | @PanzuraNews pic.twitter.com/hQEXzxdN0k— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2023
