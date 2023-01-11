Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have asked and received permission to interview Former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. Both cannot do so until January 17th. He will also interview with the Denver Broncos. Three interviews already for Sean Payton.

The Arizona Cardinals are the 2nd team in the Sean Payton sweepstakes after they received permission to interview Payton. He cannot interview with the Cardinals or Broncos until January 17th. The Cardinals are a team that the New Orleans Saints expected to hear from, but they have a franchise QB who has struggled recently. An important note is that Sean Payton loved Kyler Murray coming out of Oklahoma, ‘His film is too good’.

But we aren’t done, the Houston Texans also received permission to interview Sean Payton. This is the first surprise; the Texans are the third team to receive permission and will also interview him. The Texans recently fired Head Coach Lovie Smith after one year with the team. Nick Caserio is now looking for his third head coach in three years.

This may not seem like a great spot for Sean Payton, but they do have the 2nd and 12th overall picks in this draft. The Saints would love the 2nd overall pick but asking for the 12th pick is more realistic. Payton would be able to have power on the team and decisions like what Bill O’Brian did before. Payton would most likely bring a familiar front office member with him to Houston. This coaching spot is the most unique because it would allow Payton to most likely scout and draft his own QB with the 2nd overall pick. He has developed quarterbacks in the past but none with such a high overall pick. Scouting and choosing between Bryce Young and CJ Stroud could be appealing to Payton (assuming the Bears don’t take a QB 1st overall).

The Cardinals are an interesting landing spot because they have the 3rd overall selection in this year’s draft (unclear whether that would be in play), they have an open GM position and Kyler Murray will get a say in who the next head coach will be. Payton could bring in his own GM or some pieces to the front office and have a lot of power with the teams. There is no doubt Payton could help fix Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense. Because Murray has a say, I think it’s fair to say Payton would be his vote. Cardinals' fans are praying owner Michael Bidwill does anything he can to get Sean Payton in town and help save Murray and the Cardinals.

Other teams to keep an eye on are the LA Rams if Sean McVay steps away, or the Chargers and Cowboys if they fire their coaches after playoffs. The Cowboys have a tough first-round matchup with the Bucs. Tom Brady is 7-0 vs the Cowboys. Chargers have made the playoffs for the first time in Justin Herbert’s career.

