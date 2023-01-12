Fleur-de-Links, January 12: Chris Olave speaks on his first season with the Saints

The Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reports that Sean Payton might not want to “tie his future” to Russell Wilson.

Sean Payton has reportedly been a fan of Kyler Murray for a while, citing his comments on Murray from 2019.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, running back Damien Harris, and and quarterback Baker Mayfield are all named as potential free agents that the Saints should target in 2023.

Robert Zeglinski of For the Win ranked the Saints as the 4th most likely team for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series for 2023.

Chris Olave speaks on his first season with the Saints and his goals for his second season, including his plans to put on more muscle.

The Saints have signed guard Koda Martin and cornerback Troy Pride to reserve/future contracts.

