Fleur-de-Links, January 12: Chris Olave speaks on his first season with the Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton.

Russell Wilson Rumor Casts Doubt on Broncos’ Pursuit of Sean Payton - Mile High Huddle

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reports that Sean Payton might not want to “tie his future” to Russell Wilson.

Look: Sean Payton’s Old Comments On Kyler Murray Going Viral - The Spun

Sean Payton has reportedly been a fan of Kyler Murray for a while, citing his comments on Murray from 2019.

3 early Saints offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency - Clutch Points

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, running back Damien Harris, and and quarterback Baker Mayfield are all named as potential free agents that the Saints should target in 2023.

The 4 NFL teams eligible for ‘Hard Knocks’ (including the Bears!), ranked - For The Win

Robert Zeglinski of For the Win ranked the Saints as the 4th most likely team for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series for 2023.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave looking to bulk up in offseason after standout rookie run - NOLA

Chris Olave speaks on his first season with the Saints and his goals for his second season, including his plans to put on more muscle.

Saints sign two to reserve/future contracts - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have signed guard Koda Martin and cornerback Troy Pride to reserve/future contracts.

