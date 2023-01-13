Fleur-de-Links, January 13: Denver Broncos schedule interview with Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints News:
Broncos Rumors: Denver Seen as Early ‘Front-Runner’ to Land Sean Payton as HC - Bleacher Report
The Denver Broncos are reportedly the “front-runner” for Sean Payton’s next head coach destination.
Report: Broncos Set Date for In-Person Interview With Sean Payton - Mile High Huddle
The Denver Broncos have reportedly schedule their in-person interview with Sean Payton.
Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams - MSN
Sean Payton has reportedly turned down offers to interview with the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Sean Payton Next Team Predictions: Odds, Picks for Who’ll Hire Former Saints Coach - Sportsbook Review
The Arizona Cardinals have the highest odds for landing Sean Payton as their next head coach.
New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Baylor Behemoth Siaki Ika Shores Up the Defensive Front - Pro Football Network
A recent mock draft predicts that the Saints will use their second-round pick to draft Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.
The Raiders and Derek Carr are heading for a split. What does that mean for the Saints? - NOLA
A look at what it would take for the Saints to land Derek Carr as their starting quarterback in 2023.
Despite 1,000-yard season as a rookie, New Orleans receiver Chris Olave thinks there is plenty of room for improvement - New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave reflects on his 2022 rookie season.
#Saints fans will always be the greatest fans in the NFL.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2023
Thank you for your unwavering, passionate support this season pic.twitter.com/i3E4xlSshQ
We spent some time at Alice M. Harte Charter school with a Play Football Experience! Started in the classroom and then moved outside to get active! #Saints | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/gmpWb0R3vX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2023
Taysom Hill. Football Player.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2023
7 rushing TDs
2 receiving TDs
2 passing TDs
2 fumble recoveries
More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/xf1YTqrhpZ
