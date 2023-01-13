Fleur-de-Links, January 13: Denver Broncos schedule interview with Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are reportedly the “front-runner” for Sean Payton’s next head coach destination.

The Denver Broncos have reportedly schedule their in-person interview with Sean Payton.

Sean Payton has reportedly turned down offers to interview with the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Arizona Cardinals have the highest odds for landing Sean Payton as their next head coach.

A recent mock draft predicts that the Saints will use their second-round pick to draft Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

A look at what it would take for the Saints to land Derek Carr as their starting quarterback in 2023.

Chris Olave reflects on his 2022 rookie season.

#Saints fans will always be the greatest fans in the NFL.



Thank you for your unwavering, passionate support this season pic.twitter.com/i3E4xlSshQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2023

We spent some time at Alice M. Harte Charter school with a Play Football Experience! Started in the classroom and then moved outside to get active! #Saints | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/gmpWb0R3vX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2023