Fleur-de-Links, January 13: Denver Broncos schedule interview with Sean Payton

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:

Broncos Rumors: Denver Seen as Early ‘Front-Runner’ to Land Sean Payton as HC - Bleacher Report

The Denver Broncos are reportedly the “front-runner” for Sean Payton’s next head coach destination.

Report: Broncos Set Date for In-Person Interview With Sean Payton - Mile High Huddle

The Denver Broncos have reportedly schedule their in-person interview with Sean Payton.

Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams - MSN

Sean Payton has reportedly turned down offers to interview with the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Sean Payton Next Team Predictions: Odds, Picks for Who’ll Hire Former Saints Coach - Sportsbook Review

The Arizona Cardinals have the highest odds for landing Sean Payton as their next head coach.

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Baylor Behemoth Siaki Ika Shores Up the Defensive Front - Pro Football Network

A recent mock draft predicts that the Saints will use their second-round pick to draft Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

The Raiders and Derek Carr are heading for a split. What does that mean for the Saints? - NOLA

A look at what it would take for the Saints to land Derek Carr as their starting quarterback in 2023.

Despite 1,000-yard season as a rookie, New Orleans receiver Chris Olave thinks there is plenty of room for improvement - New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave reflects on his 2022 rookie season.

