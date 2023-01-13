 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dennis Allen to remain as head coach of the Saints

General Manager Mickey Loomis confirms Allen will be back for 2023 season

LucasLoffredo
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After a mostly disappointing first season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen will be back for certain in 2023. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed this early Friday ensuring that Allen will be returning to the team. This report coming per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

It doesn’t come to the surprise of many after the team finished the season winning three of their last four, with the defense making tremendous strides during the back half of the season.

With Allen returning, it will be interesting to see what the team does as far as the surrounding coaching staff in the coming days as they will almost certainly look to improve in multiple areas.

