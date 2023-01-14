49ers vs. Seahawks: Wild Card open thread

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first of two Wild Card playoff games today. Seattle enters this game having won what equated to a playoff game last Sunday against Los Angeles, while the NFC West Champion Niners enter this game as a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC. These bitter division rivals have had some classic playoff matchups in the not so distant past, but the home team is the much better team this time around. This might be a good game to start the 2023 NFL Playoffs!

NFC Wild Card Game

#7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at #2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!