Jaguars vs. Chargers: Wild Card open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in the second of two Wild Card playoff games today. The Chargers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, while the Jaguars are in for the first time since 2017. The matchup of young star quarterbacks will be very intriguing to watch, but it may be the Jags’ coaching advantage that ultimately makes the biggest impact in this one. This should be a good matchup to end the first day of Wild Card weekend.

AFC Wild Card Game

#5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at #4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, Florida

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 1:05pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!