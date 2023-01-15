Bills vs. Dolphins: Wild Card open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the first of three Wild Card playoff games today. These AFC East rivals split the season series, but the Dolphins come into this one without their starting quarterback, while the Bills are firing on all cylinders. This might be a good start to today’s Wild Card contests!

AFC Wild Card Game

#7 Miami Dolphins (9-8) at #2 Buffalo Bills (13-4)

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!