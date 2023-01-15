 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings vs. Giants: Wild Card open thread

The second of today’s Sunday NFL Wild Card tripleheader begins at Minnesota. Join us here for the game!

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants in the second of three Wild Card playoff games today. These two teams played in one of the best games of the 2022 regular season ob Christmas Eve, hopefully this game will live up to that one. This should be a good one to continue Wild Card weekend!

NFC Wild Card Game

#6 New York Giants (9-7-1) at #3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!

