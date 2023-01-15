Bengals vs. Ravens: Wild Card open thread

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in the third of three Wild Card playoff games tonight. These AFC North rivals split the season series, but the Ravens come into this one without their starting quarterback, while the Bengals are looking like the team that won the AFC a year ago. Hopefully, this will be a good end to Wild Card Sunday!

AFC Wild Card Game

#6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at #3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!