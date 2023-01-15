 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Ravens: Wild Card open thread

The third of today’s Sunday NFL Wild Card tripleheader begins in Cincinnati. Join us here for the game!

By Wallace Delery
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in the third of three Wild Card playoff games tonight. These AFC North rivals split the season series, but the Ravens come into this one without their starting quarterback, while the Bengals are looking like the team that won the AFC a year ago. Hopefully, this will be a good end to Wild Card Sunday!

AFC Wild Card Game

#6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at #3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...