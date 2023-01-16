 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions for this week in Saints news.

Let’s catch up for the week!

By Sterling Mclymont
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Now that the 2022 season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints, we begin the long road to the 2023 season. With that being said, every week will come with a new onslaught of Saints news and updates.

Let’s dive into what happened this week in Saints news and how the fans reacted.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Michael Thomas saga continues

This week, reports broke out that the contract of Michael Thomas had been reconstructed and reworked. There were also reports that his newly worked contract includes a 30 million bonus if he is active and plays for four games. Going off of what we already know about the New Orleans cap situation, this has led many to believe that Mike’s days in the black and gold are numbered, especially when you take into account that the Saints can’t necessarily afford this deal.

Here’s what social media had to say about it.

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Mickey Loomis announces Dennis Allen as 2023 head coach

For as good of a defensive coordinator as Dennis Allen had been under the Sean Payton regime, he left much to be desired in the head coaching position during the duration of the 2023 season. For the majority of the season, he seemed to be uninspired and unable to motivate the team. While things began to improve towards the end, there was a section of Saints fandom calling for his job after the season. With all of this being said, Mickey Loomis had other plans.

In his end of the season press conference, Loomis took to the stand and announced Dennis Allen’s return to the head coaching position next season. Let’s dive into how the fandom reacted to this breaking news.

Saints RB Mark Ingram II went onto Kay Adams’ show and stated that he believed that not everything that happened to the Saints this year was on Dennis Allen. Here are his full comments below:

That’s it for this week in Saints news! We’ll be back next week for more reactions to next weeks’ worth of Saints updates.

