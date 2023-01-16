Social media reactions for this week in Saints news.

Now that the 2022 season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints, we begin the long road to the 2023 season. With that being said, every week will come with a new onslaught of Saints news and updates.

The Michael Thomas saga continues

This week, reports broke out that the contract of Michael Thomas had been reconstructed and reworked. There were also reports that his newly worked contract includes a 30 million bonus if he is active and plays for four games. Going off of what we already know about the New Orleans cap situation, this has led many to believe that Mike’s days in the black and gold are numbered, especially when you take into account that the Saints can’t necessarily afford this deal.

Some more details on Michael Thomas' updated contract.



There is also another $30 million bonus if he is active for four games next season to go along with the $31 million roster bonus we already know about.



So, if the Saints keep him, it would cost more than $60 million. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 13, 2023

It'll sting, but we should start preparing to see Michael Thomas in a different uniform. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 13, 2023

in my feelings thinking about michael thomas. no matter the qb, he always delivered @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/h9FWsgOars — Trace (@yfntrace) January 14, 2023

Mickey Loomis announces Dennis Allen as 2023 head coach

For as good of a defensive coordinator as Dennis Allen had been under the Sean Payton regime, he left much to be desired in the head coaching position during the duration of the 2023 season. For the majority of the season, he seemed to be uninspired and unable to motivate the team. While things began to improve towards the end, there was a section of Saints fandom calling for his job after the season. With all of this being said, Mickey Loomis had other plans.

In his end of the season press conference, Loomis took to the stand and announced Dennis Allen’s return to the head coaching position next season. Let’s dive into how the fandom reacted to this breaking news.

Mickey Loomis reiterated his confidence in Dennis Allen as Saints head coach today. When asked what makes him have faith in a coach with a 15-38 record in 4 years as a coach, Loomis responded "trust me bro". — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) January 13, 2023

Everyone to Dennis Allen right now https://t.co/1r38LUATEu pic.twitter.com/XW7uGi0SE5 — Playoff Jeramie (@heymrholman) January 13, 2023

I don’t think one Saints fan is happy about Dennis Allen coming back. — The Blitz with Rob and Chris (@TheBlitzRandC) January 14, 2023

Saints RB Mark Ingram II went onto Kay Adams’ show and stated that he believed that not everything that happened to the Saints this year was on Dennis Allen. Here are his full comments below:

.@markingramII gives an assessment of his head coach Dennis Allen:⁰⁰“I think he did a good job… Do I think it’s all on DA what happened to us this year? No…”



: @FanDuelTV pic.twitter.com/7MCPWOq0Vl — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 10, 2023

