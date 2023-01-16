Fleur-de-Links, January 16: Carolina Panthers receive permission to interview Sean Payton

Saintts GM Mickey Loomis has said that Dennis Allen will remain the Saints head coach for 2023.

In addition to saying that Dennis Allen will remain as the Saints head coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis also said that he hopes to find value in a trade for Sean Payton.

Details from Michael Thomas’ contract with the Saints have emerged, revealing that Michael Thomas could receive more than $60 million in 2023.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Carolina Panthers have received permission to interview with Sean Payton for their head coaching position.

Marcus Davenport has been fined more than $5,000 for his role in the Week 18 scuffle with D’onta Foreman, who was reportedly fined more than $10,000.

Mark Ingram took to Twitter to criticze NFL officiating.

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly requested an interview with Ryan Nielson, the Saints co-defensive cooridnator and defensive line coach.

4️⃣4️⃣th birthday of Super Bowl 4️⃣4️⃣ MVP: Drew Brees



: More highlights on https://t.co/KlYFEtUtwd pic.twitter.com/5KNoiexvTP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 15, 2023