Fleur-de-Links, January 16: Carolina Panthers receive permission to interview Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints News:
Dennis Allen to remain as head coach of the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
Saintts GM Mickey Loomis has said that Dennis Allen will remain the Saints head coach for 2023.
FULL INTERVIEW: Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton - WDSU
In addition to saying that Dennis Allen will remain as the Saints head coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis also said that he hopes to find value in a trade for Sean Payton.
New Details Emerge From Michael Thomas’ Contract With Saints - The Spun
Details from Michael Thomas’ contract with the Saints have emerged, revealing that Michael Thomas could receive more than $60 million in 2023.
Panthers receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coaching job - NFL
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Carolina Panthers have received permission to interview with Sean Payton for their head coaching position.
NFL fines: $13K for Packers’ Quay Walker shoving athletic trainer, Panthers-Saints fighters also punished - Yahoo! Sports
Marcus Davenport has been fined more than $5,000 for his role in the Week 18 scuffle with D’onta Foreman, who was reportedly fined more than $10,000.
NFL Player Not Happy With “Unacceptable” Officiating Mistakes - The Spun
Mark Ingram took to Twitter to criticze NFL officiating.
Falcons request interviews with Saints, Packers assistants - Yahoo! Sports
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly requested an interview with Ryan Nielson, the Saints co-defensive cooridnator and defensive line coach.
⚜️ #Saints Man of the Year— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 13, 2023
⚜️ Pro Bowler
⚜️ Now, AP All-Pro
Congrats @Demario__Davis
Retweet to support Davis for #WPMOYChallenge
Story: https://t.co/oGsJ9wwL0T pic.twitter.com/VStcwrED1u
4️⃣4️⃣th birthday of Super Bowl 4️⃣4️⃣ MVP: Drew Brees— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 15, 2023
: More highlights on https://t.co/KlYFEtUtwd pic.twitter.com/5KNoiexvTP
We teamed up with @OldSpice to recognize @torreyfingal for the fantastic work he does with the students of @jpschools. In true #SchoolofSwagger spirit, he understands the importance of mentorship. Become a mentor today at https://t.co/hekOCIysw1 #SponsoredObviously pic.twitter.com/i5Wl4p5qPr— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 14, 2023
