Fleur-de-Links, January 16: Carolina Panthers receive permission to interview Sean Payton

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:

Dennis Allen to remain as head coach of the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

Saintts GM Mickey Loomis has said that Dennis Allen will remain the Saints head coach for 2023.

FULL INTERVIEW: Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton - WDSU

In addition to saying that Dennis Allen will remain as the Saints head coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis also said that he hopes to find value in a trade for Sean Payton.

New Details Emerge From Michael Thomas’ Contract With Saints - The Spun

Details from Michael Thomas’ contract with the Saints have emerged, revealing that Michael Thomas could receive more than $60 million in 2023.

Panthers receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coaching job - NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Carolina Panthers have received permission to interview with Sean Payton for their head coaching position.

NFL fines: $13K for Packers’ Quay Walker shoving athletic trainer, Panthers-Saints fighters also punished - Yahoo! Sports

Marcus Davenport has been fined more than $5,000 for his role in the Week 18 scuffle with D’onta Foreman, who was reportedly fined more than $10,000.

NFL Player Not Happy With “Unacceptable” Officiating Mistakes - The Spun

Mark Ingram took to Twitter to criticze NFL officiating.

Falcons request interviews with Saints, Packers assistants - Yahoo! Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly requested an interview with Ryan Nielson, the Saints co-defensive cooridnator and defensive line coach.

