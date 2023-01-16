 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Wild Card open thread

The Wild Card round concludes in Tampa. Join us here for the game!

By Wallace Delery
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in tonight’s Wild Card finale. These two teams started the season against each other the past two seasons, and now one will end the other’s season. The winner of this game gets a trip to the Bay Area to face San Francisco in the Divisional Round. This should be a good one to end the Wild Card round!

NFC Wild Card Game

#5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game along with us!

