Who makes sense at QB for the Saints?

It’s pretty obvious when you look at the 2022 season, things didn’t go as planned for the New Orleans Saints. Your starting QB went down with an injury and never returned, you dealt with more injuries all over the field, and poor coaching. The biggest issue of all is the lack of consistency at the signal caller spot. So, let’s look at what the Saints should do in 2023.

Realistic Choices

Jimmy Garoppolo is a player who makes a lot of sense. He’s a pocket passer who can escape pressure, he has tons of postseason experience, and since he’s on his way out of San Francisco, you can probably grab him for cheaper. The main drawback to Jimmy G is many people believe he’s only good because of Kyle Shanahan’s offense, which isn’t a wild belief. However, people only feel that way because you’ve never seen him start significantly outside of that system. I’d be interested to see him in Black and Gold as a bridge player.

Another choice that would make a lot of sense is drafting someone. Now, you’d have to find someone to bridge the gap for 2023 as that player would need to learn the system and the ropes of the NFL, but it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to look towards the future now.

Pipe Dreams

Lamar Jackson

Here’s the deal: I would love Lamar Jackson in New Orleans as much as the next person. He’s fast, can throw, great presence, all of it. He’s the total package of what the Saints need.

How are you going to pay him?

Now everyone says, “Mickey always figured it out” and you’re not wrong. However, it’s a lot harder to figure out 4yr/$160M. You’re looking at getting rid of major contracts (Thomas, Kamara, Jordan, etc.). As fun as it would be, it just doesn’t seem likely.

Tom Brady

This is the conversation that makes me scratch my head.

There’s no doubt that right now, Tom Brady is the greatest QB who has ever played this game. Seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs, and holds almost every passing record.

But he’s 45. And will be 46 by the start of the season. Are you really going to pay a 46-year-old QB $25+M? That’s just not smart.

Now, a big player in all of this is where Sean Payton ends up coaching due to the draft capital that the Saints will receive. If you can get an early enough pick from a team to get a QB, that could change things. But Free Agency seems like the realistic place to get the next QB of the Saints in 2023.

