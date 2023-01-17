Fleur-de-Links, January 17: Carolina Panthers request interview with Saints’ co-DC

New Orleans Saints News:
Social media reactions for this week in Saints news. - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at social media reactions to Michael Thomas news and Dennis Allen remaining coach for 2023.
Sources: Houston Texans Complete Interview With Sean Payton - Texans Daily
The Houston Texans have reportedly completed an interview with Sean Payton.
Sean Payton discusses what Saints would want in trade compensation for his services - Yahoo! Sports
Sean Payton has revealed that the Saints are lookig for a mid to late first round pick in exchange for him.
NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton - Broncos Wire
Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling’s latest mock draft has the Saints trading with the Denver Broncos to receive the Broncos’ first round pick.
5 NFL teams need a head coach; Panthers become 4th to request Sean Payton interview - Yahoo! Sports
The Indianpolis Colts are the only team in the NFL that does not have a head coach and has not requested an interview with Sean Payton.
Saints honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Demario Davis - New Orleans Saints
The Saints honor Dr. Martin Luther King with a video from Demario Davis, speaking on racial equality.
Panthers request to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard - NOLA
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly requested an interview with Saints co-defensive coordinator, Kris Richard.
Happy Birthday, Adam Prentice! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/iOu99UqSoH— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2023
Since Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard are co-DCs in New Orleans and Dennis Allen calls plays, it sounded like the Saints either couldn’t or wouldn’t try to restrict them from promotion opportunities.— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 14, 2023
I wouldn’t be surprised to see both get opportunities. https://t.co/Fu6AAEv1FR
We have completed an interview with Sean Payton for our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/w8XYwSxEJu— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 17, 2023
