Fleur-de-Links, January 17: Carolina Panthers request interview with Saints’ co-DC

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:

Social media reactions for this week in Saints news. - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at social media reactions to Michael Thomas news and Dennis Allen remaining coach for 2023.

Sources: Houston Texans Complete Interview With Sean Payton - Texans Daily

The Houston Texans have reportedly completed an interview with Sean Payton.

Sean Payton discusses what Saints would want in trade compensation for his services - Yahoo! Sports

Sean Payton has revealed that the Saints are lookig for a mid to late first round pick in exchange for him.

NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton - Broncos Wire

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling’s latest mock draft has the Saints trading with the Denver Broncos to receive the Broncos’ first round pick.

5 NFL teams need a head coach; Panthers become 4th to request Sean Payton interview - Yahoo! Sports

The Indianpolis Colts are the only team in the NFL that does not have a head coach and has not requested an interview with Sean Payton.

Saints honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Demario Davis - New Orleans Saints

The Saints honor Dr. Martin Luther King with a video from Demario Davis, speaking on racial equality.

Panthers request to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard - NOLA

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly requested an interview with Saints co-defensive coordinator, Kris Richard.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

