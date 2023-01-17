Chris Olave named NFL Rookie of The Year Finalist

Chris Olave certainly made his presence felt in his first year with the New Orleans Saints. After trading up to grab the rookie receiver from Ohio State University the idea was to pair Olave with veterans Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry with Olave and form a pretty impressive trio at the receiver position. Injuries ruined that dream as Thomas and Landry both ended the season on the injured reserve list and forced the rookie to quickly take over as the team's first option. Not only did Olave play well enough, but he exceeded expectations and quickly showed the Saints and the NFL he can be that guy.

Saints rookie @chrisolave_ goes over 1,000 yards receiving on this TD



: #CARvsNO on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/eaOV7ls4FQ pic.twitter.com/STVg2vJiA6 — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

In a season which the offense certainly had its problems, Chris Olave was the lone bright spot week in and week out. Olave finished the season with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and 4 touchdowns. Olave also joins fellow Saints receivers Marques Colston (2006) and Michael Thomas (2016) as the only rookie receivers in Saints history to eclipse 1,000 yards. Olave was nominated along with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

