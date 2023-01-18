Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Broncos complete interview with Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints News:
Chris Olave named NFL Rookie of The Year Finalist - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been named a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season.
Next Saints quarterback? See odds on Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson — or even Tom Brady - NOLA
In the betting odds for who will be the Saints quarterback next year, Derek Carr’s odds currently stand at 11.1%, Lamar Jackson’s at 6.25%, and Tom Brady at 1.97%.
Broncos complete interviews with Sean Payton and Raheem Morris - Broncos Wire
Sean Payton has reportedly completed his interview with the Denver Broncos.
New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive end Cameron Jordan - New Orleans Saints
A brief recap of Cameron Jordan’s 2022 season.
Who makes sense at QB for the Saints? - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at three potential quarterbacks for the Saints for 2023.
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints - Yardbreaker
Looking at why Baker Mayfield would be a potential fit for the Saints.
New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan’s Marcus Scott - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have announced the winner of their annual High School Coach of the Year award.
.@SeanPayton addresses head coach openings pic.twitter.com/LYWpWlcalC— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2023
Congrats to #Saints WR @chrisolave_ for being named a finalist for @NFL Rookie of the Year!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2023
Vote for Olave to win NFL Rookie of the Year:https://t.co/KUQtbFQqzi pic.twitter.com/JY4dZkhsn4
What do you say, @paniniamerica? Help out @erik_mccoy_73 then enjoy a casual watermelon snack break? pic.twitter.com/0PWLUGLiSe— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2023
