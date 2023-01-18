Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Broncos complete interview with Sean Payton

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been named a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season.

In the betting odds for who will be the Saints quarterback next year, Derek Carr’s odds currently stand at 11.1%, Lamar Jackson’s at 6.25%, and Tom Brady at 1.97%.

Sean Payton has reportedly completed his interview with the Denver Broncos.

A brief recap of Cameron Jordan’s 2022 season.

A look at three potential quarterbacks for the Saints for 2023.

Looking at why Baker Mayfield would be a potential fit for the Saints.

The Saints have announced the winner of their annual High School Coach of the Year award.

