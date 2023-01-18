 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Broncos complete interview with Sean Payton

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Chris Olave named NFL Rookie of The Year Finalist - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been named a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year for the 2022 season.

Next Saints quarterback? See odds on Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson — or even Tom Brady - NOLA

In the betting odds for who will be the Saints quarterback next year, Derek Carr’s odds currently stand at 11.1%, Lamar Jackson’s at 6.25%, and Tom Brady at 1.97%.

Broncos complete interviews with Sean Payton and Raheem Morris - Broncos Wire

Sean Payton has reportedly completed his interview with the Denver Broncos.

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive end Cameron Jordan - New Orleans Saints

A brief recap of Cameron Jordan’s 2022 season.

Who makes sense at QB for the Saints? - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at three potential quarterbacks for the Saints for 2023.

Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints - Yardbreaker

Looking at why Baker Mayfield would be a potential fit for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan’s Marcus Scott - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have announced the winner of their annual High School Coach of the Year award.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...