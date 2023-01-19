Saints plan to keep Pete Carmichael Jr, per report

The New Orleans Saints have decided to retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. In his first season under new head coach Dennis Allen, the offense was lackluster at best. The Saints’ offense was an offense that wanted to run the ball and dominate the line of scrimmage. The problem was they couldn’t run the ball and the offensive line injuries made it impossible to get anything going.

Saints are not planning to replace OC Pete Carmichael Jr. or any other assistants beyond Dan Roushar at this point, per sources.



Although the team knows it needs to be better on offense, they believe in Carmichael and his track record. Adding to offensive staff still possible. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 19, 2023

The Saints preach continuity and stability, and this backs up those claims. No one outside the building expected Pete Carmichael to be back in 2023 but now that is the reality. The Saints spent an extra week looking around the building and only made one move to this point.

The Saints did part ways with TE coach Dan Roushar, he has been with the team since 2013. This is the only expected offensive assistant change as of now.

Saints are parting ways with TE coach Dan Roushar, per @JeffDuncan_. Roushar has been with the team since 2013, coaching the OL, TE and RB. He was also the team’s run game coordinator. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 19, 2023

There needs to be a lot of change, tendencies, schemes, decisions, personal and passing Alvin Kamara the football. Is Pete Carmichael able to change his ways? Of course, but the question now of the offseason will be are the Saints okay with playing things too safe?

Pete on the offense showed flashes against the Raiders and Rams, can they have success with Pete, or will we have another season of below-average offense?

