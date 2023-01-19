 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 19: Former Saints quarterback shares thoughts on Sean Payton

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Report: Saints seeking at least 2 1st-round draft picks for Sean Payton - Panthers Wire

A new report says that the Saints are looking for 2 first-round draft picks in return for Sean Payton.

“You can’t find any better”: Saints Legend talks Sean Payton | Houston Texans Head Coach Search - Houston Texans

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert speaks on Sean Payton.

Details on Sean Payton’s Broncos Interview Begin to Leak - Mile High Huddle

Sean Payton was reportedly “very impressed” with the group he interviewed with for the Denver Broncos.

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Contract Demands - The Spun

Sean Payton is reportedly asking for a contract that would make him the highest paid coach in the NFL.

Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram - Hot 107.9

A recent post from Alvin Kamara to his Instagram story showed his locker cleaned out, worrying some fans.

Sean Payton landing spots: Broncos remain in strong position to acquire former Saints coach, per report - CBS Sports

The Denver Broncos are reportedly “in very strong position,” to acquire Sean Payton.

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to serve as National team offensive coordinator at Senior Bowl - New Orleans Saints

Saints’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry will serve as the offensive coordinator for the National team at the Senior Bowl.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...