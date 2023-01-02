LSU vs. Purdue: Citrus Bowl open thread

Today, the #17 LSU Tigers (9-4) face the Purdue Boilermakers (8-5) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. LSU is one of two Louisiana-based teams in the spotlight this morning, we also have a Cotton Bowl open thread to join for the Tulane game, but this game also features the sideline debut of Saints legend and future Hall-of Fame quarterback Drew Brees on the Purdue sideline, as Brees will be taking on the role of an interim assistant coach for his alma mater. There is a lot of action on the gridiron today and you can follow it all here on CSC!

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

#17 LSU Tigers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Game Time: 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network: ABC

Odds: LSU -14.5; O/U 56, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the games and GEAUX TIGERS!