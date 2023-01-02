Tulane vs. USC: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic open thread

Today, the #16 Tulane Green Wave (11-2) face the #11 USC Trojans (11-2) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Tulane is one of two Louisiana-based teams in the spotlight this morning, we also have a Citrus Bowl open thread to join for the LSU game, but this game features New Orleans’ own team in their first New Year’s Six bowl game, and they face the newly-minted Heisman Trophy winner in USC quarterback Caleb Williams. There is a lot of action on the gridiron today and you can follow it all here on CSC!

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

#16 Tulane Green Wave vs. #11 USC Trojans

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Game Time: 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: USC -2.5; O/U 63, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the games and ROLL WAVE!