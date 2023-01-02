2023 Rose Bowl Game: open thread

Today, the #11 Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) face the #8 Utah Utes (10-3) in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. This is the “Grandaddy of Them All” and will hopefully make for a memorable Rose Bowl just like last year’s thriller, which also featured Utah. Penn State was all in an all-time Rose Bowl classic in 2017. Let’s hope these schools will provide us another classic today.

I’ve always had a particular soft spot for the Rose Bowl, living just six miles from the picturesque venue. Few sights in sports are as consistently breathtaking as the sun setting behind the San Gabriel Mountains in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl Game. Let’s hope this game gives us something great to see as well.

2023 Rose Bowl Game

#11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. #8 Utah Utes

Location: Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California

Game Time: 2:00pm PST / 4:00pm CST / 5:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Utah -2.5; O/U 52, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game and Happy New Year!

