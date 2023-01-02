Bills vs. Bengals: Monday Night Football open thread

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills tonight in this season’s Monday Night Football finale. These two teams are not only two of the AFC’s best, but are two of the NFL’s best. This game is a hell of a way not only to close out this season of Monday Night Football, but to close out a massive day of football in general. The winner of this pivotal battle keeps pace with Kansas City for the AFC’s top seed and its coveted bye week. Will Cincy send the home crowd into a frenzy? Can Buffalo start the new year with a pivotal road win? Let’s tune in to find out!

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:30pm PST / 7:30pm CST / 8:30pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!