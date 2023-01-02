 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 2: Saints beat Eagles, but eliminated from playoff contention

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints take down Jalen Hurts-less Eagles, makes NFC East race interesting - Fox News

The Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, 20-10.

Saints eliminated from the playoffs - WAFB

Despite defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Cameron Jordan becomes Saints’ sack leader, thanks Matt Ryan - ESPN

During the Saints’ game against the Eagles, Cam Jordan became the franchise sack leader.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Marquez Callaway, Marcus Maye, Dwayne Washington, Justin Evans, Chase Hanson, Andrus Peat, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were all inactive for the Saints in Week 17.

Dennis Allen & Cam Jordan in the locker room postgame | 2022 NFL Week 17 - New Orleans Saints

A video of Dennis Allen and Cam Jordan speaking to the locker room after the Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Report: Saints seeking first round pick in trade for former head coach Sean Payton - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints are reportedly seeking a 1st round draft pick in a trade for Sean Payton.

Andy Dalton on Cam Jordan, win | Saints-Eagles Postgame - New Orleans Saints

Andy Dalton speaks on the Saints’ win in Week 17.

