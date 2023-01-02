Fleur-de-Links, January 2: Saints beat Eagles, but eliminated from playoff contention

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints take down Jalen Hurts-less Eagles, makes NFC East race interesting - Fox News
The Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, 20-10.
Saints eliminated from the playoffs - WAFB
Despite defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Cameron Jordan becomes Saints’ sack leader, thanks Matt Ryan - ESPN
During the Saints’ game against the Eagles, Cam Jordan became the franchise sack leader.
New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Marquez Callaway, Marcus Maye, Dwayne Washington, Justin Evans, Chase Hanson, Andrus Peat, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were all inactive for the Saints in Week 17.
Dennis Allen & Cam Jordan in the locker room postgame | 2022 NFL Week 17 - New Orleans Saints
A video of Dennis Allen and Cam Jordan speaking to the locker room after the Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Report: Saints seeking first round pick in trade for former head coach Sean Payton - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints are reportedly seeking a 1st round draft pick in a trade for Sean Payton.
Andy Dalton on Cam Jordan, win | Saints-Eagles Postgame - New Orleans Saints
Andy Dalton speaks on the Saints’ win in Week 17.
The #Saints season finale against the Panthers at the @CaesarsDome will be played on Sunday.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 2, 2023
The league will announce the kickoff time for Sunday's games during or after tomorrow night's Bills-Bengals game. pic.twitter.com/qoBugEfXpW
Lattimore gets with the pick-6 in his first game back— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023
: #NOvsPHI on Fox pic.twitter.com/wAw6OfOxt1
LOCKER ROOM VIBES— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023
https://t.co/faV1X6nfcl@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/wFLk53NhjX
Loading comments...