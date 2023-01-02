Fleur-de-Links, January 2: Saints beat Eagles, but eliminated from playoff contention

The Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, 20-10.

Despite defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention.

During the Saints’ game against the Eagles, Cam Jordan became the franchise sack leader.

Marquez Callaway, Marcus Maye, Dwayne Washington, Justin Evans, Chase Hanson, Andrus Peat, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were all inactive for the Saints in Week 17.

A video of Dennis Allen and Cam Jordan speaking to the locker room after the Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saints are reportedly seeking a 1st round draft pick in a trade for Sean Payton.

Andy Dalton speaks on the Saints’ win in Week 17.

The #Saints season finale against the Panthers at the @CaesarsDome will be played on Sunday.



The league will announce the kickoff time for Sunday's games during or after tomorrow night's Bills-Bengals game.