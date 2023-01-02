 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints upset win over Eagles

Cry Eagles, Cry!

By Sterling Mclymont
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Going into this game; every expert, analyst, and even fans of the Saints circled this game as a loss for New Orleans. The Philadelphia Eagles have played tremendous football both offensively and defensively to this point. All signs pointed not only to a Saints loss, but an ugly one at that.

There’s a saying in today’s NFL: “Any given Sunday,” that saying relates so well for what happened in Philadelphia this past Sunday. The New Orleans Saints came out like the team they were predicted to be prior to the season starting. Both sides of the ball played well, and the Eagles looked like a team confused. The Saints would go on to defeating the hottest team in the NFL 20-10. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the win in the city of Brotherly Love.

Unfortunately, a Green Bay Packers win knocked the Saints out playoff contention. However, this team can hang their hat on beating one of the best teams in the league and causing chaos for the rest of the NFC to deal with on their way out of the door.

Next week, the Saints wrap up their regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers. We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions!

