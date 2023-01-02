Social media reactions to Saints upset win over Eagles

Going into this game; every expert, analyst, and even fans of the Saints circled this game as a loss for New Orleans. The Philadelphia Eagles have played tremendous football both offensively and defensively to this point. All signs pointed not only to a Saints loss, but an ugly one at that.

There’s a saying in today’s NFL: “Any given Sunday,” that saying relates so well for what happened in Philadelphia this past Sunday. The New Orleans Saints came out like the team they were predicted to be prior to the season starting. Both sides of the ball played well, and the Eagles looked like a team confused. The Saints would go on to defeating the hottest team in the NFL 20-10. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the win in the city of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles lost to a 6 win Saints team AND their first round pick.



EAGLES PACK HITTIN pic.twitter.com/W7uTd7tDBe — OlaveSZN ⚜️ ( Alpha Male ) (@OlaveSZN12) January 1, 2023

Cowboys and Vikings fans watching the Eagles lose to the Saints pic.twitter.com/mHtewxQ4tV — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) January 1, 2023

Eagles losing to the Saints also means the 1st round pick they get from them moves out of top 10.#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) January 1, 2023

Saints 20, Eagles 10 with 5:27 to play



The pick-six that did it:pic.twitter.com/rrRWdJVhqs — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 1, 2023

Eagles fans bragged about beating Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian over the past two season. You better believe we’re celebrating this — Kadin Janisch (@kadinjanisch) January 1, 2023

In the Eagles defense, there's no way the scouting report showed Taysom Hill is going to rush the ball on 3rd/4th down and short. Completely out of nowhere. Apparently. — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) January 1, 2023

Unfortunately, a Green Bay Packers win knocked the Saints out playoff contention. However, this team can hang their hat on beating one of the best teams in the league and causing chaos for the rest of the NFC to deal with on their way out of the door.

Next week, the Saints wrap up their regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers. We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions!

