CSC Monday Night Football Week 17 Pick: A good night for Bills Mafia

The New Orleans Saints have finally been eliminated from postseason contention.

But just because the Saints no longer have meaningful football left on their calendar doesn’t mean there isn’t meaningful football left to be watched. The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals face on tonight on Thursday Night Football hosting another Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills. Here’s how I see it playing out:

Bills (12-3) at Bengals (11-4)

This will actually be the first time Joe Burrow and Josh Allen face each other in their careers. We’ve seen just how good Joe Burrow can be last season, but Josh Allen has played just as well if not better for a longer stretch in his career. I truly think this might be the year for Bills Mafia.

Pick: Bills

