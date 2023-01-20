Breaking down the QB position in 2022

2022 wasn’t a great year for the New Orleans Saints offense.

The Saints ranked 19th in the NFL in yards per game and 30th in 4th down percentage. Not to mention you played your backup quarterback for 75% of the season.

We break down the performances of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton.

Jameis Winston

Jameis returned for 2022 on a new deal, ready to lead the Saints offense to the next level. In Week 1, New Orleans found themselves down 26-10 against Atlanta. However, Jameis and the offense wouldn’t be denied as he led a miraculous comeback to win the game 27-26.

The next two weeks against Tampa Bay and Carolina, Jameis was bad. Winston had two touchdowns with five interceptions, but you could tell something was off. It was later announced that Jameis was playing with fractures in his back and the Saints decided to bench him after the Carolina game to get healthy. Unfortunately for New Orleans, Jameis didn’t see the field again in 2022. Now angry with the organization and a player option looming, I wouldn't be surprised if “Famous Jameis” doesn’t return to the Big Easy.

Andy Dalton

Dalton took over following Jameis’ injury and remained the starter for the remainder of the 2022 season. At 34, Andy Dalton finished middle of the pack in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season while guiding the Saints offense to a 7-10 record.

The thing with Dalton is he never single-handedly lost you a game, but he never won the game for you either. And with the Saints having Drew Brees for 15 years, an expectation of good QB play has been created. Which is no fault to Andy, but it is what it is. The Saints can bring Dalton back as the backup for 2023 but have to find a new starting quarterback for the future.

