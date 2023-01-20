Fleur-de-Links, January 20: Cameron Jordan wins appeal, has fine rescinded

The Saints reportedly plan on keeping Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator.

Saints fans have been generally displeased with the decision to keep Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season.

The Saints have parted ways with assistant coach Dan Roushar, who had been with the team since 2013.

According to Ian Rapoport, the interview between Sean Payton and the Carolina Panthers, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

The owner of the Carolina Panthers is willing to give Sean Payton “just about anything” to acquire him.

After appealing a $50000 fine incured for supposedly faking an injury, Cameron Jordan has won his appeal, with the NFL rescinding their fine.

Fans seem to agree with Cameron Jordan’s successful appeal.

Demario Davis completed his 11th NFL season, and it was one of his most productive.



⚜️ #Saints Man of the Year

⚜️ Started all 17 games, led the team with 109 tackles

⚜️ Career-high 6.5 sacks

⚜️ First Pro Bowl selection



