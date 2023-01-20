 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 20: Cameron Jordan wins appeal, has fine rescinded

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints plan to keep Pete Carmichael Jr, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints reportedly plan on keeping Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator.

NFL World Is Stunned By The Saints’ Coaching Decision - The Spun

Saints fans have been generally displeased with the decision to keep Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season.

The first move: Saints part ways with assistant coach Dan Roushar - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have parted ways with assistant coach Dan Roushar, who had been with the team since 2013.

Sean Payton interview with Carolina Panthers once confirmed for Friday, now postponed after Charlotte FC player death - CBS 17

According to Ian Rapoport, the interview between Sean Payton and the Carolina Panthers, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

One Saints rival is reportedly willing to give Sean Payton ‘just about anything he wants’ - NOLA

The owner of the Carolina Panthers is willing to give Sean Payton “just about anything” to acquire him.

Saints’ Cameron Jordan wins $50k fine appeal after NFL accused him of faking injury - Yahoo! Sports

After appealing a $50000 fine incured for supposedly faking an injury, Cameron Jordan has won his appeal, with the NFL rescinding their fine.

NFL World Reacts To The Cameron Jordan Announcement - The Spun

Fans seem to agree with Cameron Jordan’s successful appeal.

