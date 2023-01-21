Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first of two Divisional Playoff games. Jacksonville is fresh off an amazing comeback last weekend, while KC is fresh off a bye week, resting up for this game. Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence will certainly put on a show and it will be fun to see which of these teams punches their ticket to Championship Sunday. This should be a good way to start the first day of the Divisional Round!

AFC Divisional Playoff

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars at #1 Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!