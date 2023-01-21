Eagles vs. Giants: Divisional Playoff open thread

Tonight, the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the second of two Divisional Playoff games. Philly comes into the game as the NFC’s top seed and should be well-rested off of their bye, while the Giants come in fresh off a convincing win a week ago. Philly is the unanimous favorite here, but divisional play can make things very interesting. The Eagles swept the season series against the Giants, but as we all know, the third is the hardest to get. This could be a great way to conclude the first day of the 2023 Divisional Playoff weekend!

NFC Divisional Playoff

#6 New York Giants at #1 Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!