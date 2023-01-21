Saints could pursue QB Derek Carr, per report

The New Orleans Saints will have many holes this offseason, but none are bigger then the QB position. The relationship between Jameis Winston and the Saints is all but over, the Saints had the opportunity to play him and did not. Seeing Winston back for his last year on his deal is unlikely. Andy Dalton played 14 games for the Saints and tallied 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Dalton at best was fine for the team, but the Saints need to upgrade this offseason.

A report by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said that Derek Carr has “started to do his homework” on potential suitors. Fowler also reported that teams he talked to expect the Saints, Commanders and Jets to be among interested teams. Some teams have already reached out to the Raiders.

.@SportsCenter updates on DeMeco Ryans’ busy 72 hours; what people around league are saying on Lamar, Carr; Brady/Raiders dynamic and dissecting Jordan Love’s future in Green Bay. (With @thekimchipapi) pic.twitter.com/9iy4U1Ht6f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2023

This is important because Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his current contract so he will be a huge part of where he will go. There are many parts to a deal with Carr, the no-trade clause, $40.4 million in guarantees that trigger on February 15th and the trade compensation to acquire Carr.

For the Saints to acquire Carr they would need him to restructure his deal, now there are ways the Saints could fit Carr into their books but $40M+ is way to high to work with. Second, the trade package out would have to be cheap enough for the Saints to feel comfortable. There are more teams that are desperate for a QB than there are QBs available which will raise the price for Carr, but it won't be a bidding war because he has the no-trade clause. A package of a Day 2 draft pick and Day 3 pick could get the deal done.

Should the Saints pursue Carr? Yes. The Saints should be exploring and each other single option. QBs that could be on the move this offseason are Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers/Jordan Love, and one of the 49ers’ QBs. Brady, Jackson and Rodgers all seem like unlikely options for the Saints.

Derek Carr 3,522 yards 24 touchdowns in 15 games last season. February 15th is the deadline for a trade for Carr.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel