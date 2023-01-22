 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs. Bengals: Divisional Playoff open thread

The first of today’s Sunday NFL Divisional Round doubleheader begins in Buffalo. Join us here for the game!

Today, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of two Divisional Playoff games. We’ve waited for this game for nearly a month and it is finally here. Tragedy marred the first attempted matchup but triumph will await the winner today. This will be a great way to kick off the second day of the 2023 Divisional Playoff weekend!

AFC Divisional Playoff

#3 Cincinnati Bengals at #2 Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!

