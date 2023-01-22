Bills vs. Bengals: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of two Divisional Playoff games. We’ve waited for this game for nearly a month and it is finally here. Tragedy marred the first attempted matchup but triumph will await the winner today. This will be a great way to kick off the second day of the 2023 Divisional Playoff weekend!

AFC Divisional Playoff

#3 Cincinnati Bengals at #2 Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!