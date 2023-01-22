49ers vs. Cowboys: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys in the second of two Divisional playoff games. The storied NFC playoff rivalry continues today in the Bay Area. Last year, the Niners won an extremely close game between these two in the Wild Card round in Dallas, this year the stakes are raised. This should make for an entertaining conclusion to the 2023 Divisional Round!

NFC Divisional Playoff

#5 Dallas Cowboys at #2 San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!