Saints owner Gayle Benson wrote a letter to Roger Goodell, regarding appeal for fines

New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson wrote a “strongly worded letter” to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting that the fines for the alleged fake injury by Cameron Jordan be reversed, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

Last month, the NFL imposed fines totaling $550,000. DE Cameron Jordan was fined $50,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000, Saints head coach Dennis Allen $100,000 and the Saints franchise $350,000. League officials believed that Jordan faked an injury in order to give the defense more time to regroup in the December 5th game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jordan said initially that he thought he had suffered a sprained ankle. He tried to walk off the field, but the training staff instructed him to take a knee so he could be examined. Once Jordan left the field, he went directly into the injury tent to be further evaluated. Jordan had an MRI the next day after the game that revealed a “mid-foot sprain” and he stayed in New Orleans during the team’s bye week to receive treatment.

In Mrs. Benson’s letter to Commissioner Goodell, she stated that Jordan was genuinely injured, and that Saints coaches and medical personnel properly followed all the health and safety protocols that are in place.

It was announced on Thursday that both Jordan and the Saints had won their appeal.

But Jordan questioned why it took so long for the league to make a decision on his appeal, which was not heard until late December and took several weeks for a decision to be made. Jordan said in a text per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, "Why isn’t the NFL “committee” or whomever wrote this memo about fining defensive players for being hurt “delaying the game” have a team that looks into each situation, call the team doctor check for rehab situation, interview first before announcing a fine.”

