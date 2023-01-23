 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, Janaury 23: Multiple teams are willing to trade a first round pick for Sean Payton

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Vikings have requested to interview Saints Co-DC Ryan Nielsen - Canal Street Chronicles

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly requested an interview with Ryan Nielsen, co-defensive coordinator for the Saints.

NFL Network reports multiple teams willing to trade a first round pick for Sean Payton - Yahoo! Sports

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that every team interested in Sean Payton is willing to trade a 1st round draft pick to acquire him.

Saints want more than a first-round pick for Sean Payton - Pro Football Talk

The Saints reportedly want “more than a first-round pick” in exchange for Sean Payton.

Panthers ‘Tentatively’ Reschedule Interview with Sean Payton - All Panthers

Sean Payton’s interview with the Carolina Panthers has been tentatively rescheduled for January 23rd.

Saints could pursue QB Derek Carr, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports indicate that the Saints could be interested in acquiring Derek Carr.

Saints owner Gayle Benson sent sharp letter to Roger Goodell to reverse fines: source - NOLA

Gayle Benson reportedly sent a letter directly to Roger Goodell, denying any wrongdoing by the Saints or Cameron Jordan in Jordan’s alleged faked injury.

WATCH NOW: Lance Moore talks Saints decision on keeping offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael - WDSU

Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore speaks on the Saints’ keeping Pete Carmichael.

