Fleur-de-Links, Janaury 23: Multiple teams are willing to trade a first round pick for Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints News:
Vikings have requested to interview Saints Co-DC Ryan Nielsen - Canal Street Chronicles
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly requested an interview with Ryan Nielsen, co-defensive coordinator for the Saints.
NFL Network reports multiple teams willing to trade a first round pick for Sean Payton - Yahoo! Sports
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that every team interested in Sean Payton is willing to trade a 1st round draft pick to acquire him.
Saints want more than a first-round pick for Sean Payton - Pro Football Talk
The Saints reportedly want “more than a first-round pick” in exchange for Sean Payton.
Panthers ‘Tentatively’ Reschedule Interview with Sean Payton - All Panthers
Sean Payton’s interview with the Carolina Panthers has been tentatively rescheduled for January 23rd.
Saints could pursue QB Derek Carr, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that the Saints could be interested in acquiring Derek Carr.
Saints owner Gayle Benson sent sharp letter to Roger Goodell to reverse fines: source - NOLA
Gayle Benson reportedly sent a letter directly to Roger Goodell, denying any wrongdoing by the Saints or Cameron Jordan in Jordan’s alleged faked injury.
WATCH NOW: Lance Moore talks Saints decision on keeping offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael - WDSU
Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore speaks on the Saints’ keeping Pete Carmichael.
