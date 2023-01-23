Fleur-de-Links, Janaury 23: Multiple teams are willing to trade a first round pick for Sean Payton

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly requested an interview with Ryan Nielsen, co-defensive coordinator for the Saints.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that every team interested in Sean Payton is willing to trade a 1st round draft pick to acquire him.

The Saints reportedly want “more than a first-round pick” in exchange for Sean Payton.

Sean Payton’s interview with the Carolina Panthers has been tentatively rescheduled for January 23rd.

Reports indicate that the Saints could be interested in acquiring Derek Carr.

Gayle Benson reportedly sent a letter directly to Roger Goodell, denying any wrongdoing by the Saints or Cameron Jordan in Jordan’s alleged faked injury.

Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore speaks on the Saints’ keeping Pete Carmichael.