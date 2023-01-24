 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 24: Denver Broncos current favorites to acquire Sean Payton

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Former HC Sean Payton to Have Second Interview - Saints News Network

Sean Payton is reportedly set to have a second interview with the Denver Broncos on January 25th.

Report: Cardinals, Sean Payton to Meet Thursday - All Cardinals

Sean Payton is reportedly set to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton - KATC

Sean Payton completed his interview with the Carolina Panthers.

Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Hire Sean Payton - The Spun

The Denver Broncos are the reported front-runners for acquiring Sean Payton.

Vikings Conclude Initial Interview with Ryan Nielsen for Defensive Coordinator Job - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed that they interviewed Saints’ Ryan Nielsen for their currently open defensive coordinator job.

Preliminary hearing set for NFL player Alvin Kamara, others in Las Vegas battery case - News 3 LV

A preliminary hearing of March 1st has been set for Alvin Kamara and others in their Las Vegas battery case.

Stamps add former Saints WR/KR Lewis - TSN

Former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis has been signed for the Calgary Stampeders, a Canadian Football Team.

