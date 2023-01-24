Fleur-de-Links, January 24: Denver Broncos current favorites to acquire Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Former HC Sean Payton to Have Second Interview - Saints News Network
Sean Payton is reportedly set to have a second interview with the Denver Broncos on January 25th.
Report: Cardinals, Sean Payton to Meet Thursday - All Cardinals
Sean Payton is reportedly set to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.
Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton - KATC
Sean Payton completed his interview with the Carolina Panthers.
Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Hire Sean Payton - The Spun
The Denver Broncos are the reported front-runners for acquiring Sean Payton.
Vikings Conclude Initial Interview with Ryan Nielsen for Defensive Coordinator Job - Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed that they interviewed Saints’ Ryan Nielsen for their currently open defensive coordinator job.
Preliminary hearing set for NFL player Alvin Kamara, others in Las Vegas battery case - News 3 LV
A preliminary hearing of March 1st has been set for Alvin Kamara and others in their Las Vegas battery case.
Stamps add former Saints WR/KR Lewis - TSN
Former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis has been signed for the Calgary Stampeders, a Canadian Football Team.
2022 season recap for Marcus Davenport ⚜️#Saints | @SunEquipJD https://t.co/Ad894T2wLu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2023
Spotlight on @NFLFLAG and our Super Regional Tournament winners, the 8u Avoyelles Parish team who will be representing the #Saints for this year’s #ProBowl championship series in Las Vegas! @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/UTHHgGXFge— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 21, 2023
Olave is the 3rd rookie in #Saints history to reach 1,000 receiving yards— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 21, 2023
Season Recap: https://t.co/SK8FHCyP7h#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/0nAMrcgqh0
