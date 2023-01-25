Fleur-de-Links, January 25: New team interested in Sean Payton

A look at the Saints running backs heading into the 2023 season.

While reports indicate that the Denver Broncos want Sean Payton, new reports have emerged that Sean Payton is hesitant about working with Russell Wilson.

Sean Payton was reportedly in New Orleans, but his visit had “zero to do with the Saints.”

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, another unnamed team is interested in Sean Payton if they can get “their ducks in a row.”

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly interviewed Saints co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.

Chris Olave has been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie 2023 team.

Saints defensive assistant Corey Robinson has been named as part of the coaching staff for the Senior Bowl.

Game-changing play after game-changing play. A day that will forever live in #Saints history.



Where were y'all on January 24th, 2010?



— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2023