 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 25: New team interested in Sean Payton

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints should get Kamara help at the RB position in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at the Saints running backs heading into the 2023 season.

Report Hints at Why Sean Payton Could be Dragging His Feet on Broncos - Mile High Huddle

While reports indicate that the Denver Broncos want Sean Payton, new reports have emerged that Sean Payton is hesitant about working with Russell Wilson.

New Details Emerge From Sean Payton, Saints Rumor - The Spun

Sean Payton was reportedly in New Orleans, but his visit had “zero to do with the Saints.”

Another team could join mix for Sean Payton if they get ‘their ducks in a row,’ report says - NOLA

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, another unnamed team is interested in Sean Payton if they can get “their ducks in a row.”

Falcons Interview Saints Coach Ryan Nielsen; ‘Home Stretch’ of Defensive Coordinator Search - Falcon Report

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly interviewed Saints co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team - New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave has been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie 2023 team.

Saints Assistant Corey Robinson Announced to Senior Bowl Staff - Saints News Network

Saints defensive assistant Corey Robinson has been named as part of the coaching staff for the Senior Bowl.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...