Fleur-de-Links, January 25: New team interested in Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints should get Kamara help at the RB position in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at the Saints running backs heading into the 2023 season.
Report Hints at Why Sean Payton Could be Dragging His Feet on Broncos - Mile High Huddle
While reports indicate that the Denver Broncos want Sean Payton, new reports have emerged that Sean Payton is hesitant about working with Russell Wilson.
New Details Emerge From Sean Payton, Saints Rumor - The Spun
Sean Payton was reportedly in New Orleans, but his visit had “zero to do with the Saints.”
Another team could join mix for Sean Payton if they get ‘their ducks in a row,’ report says - NOLA
According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, another unnamed team is interested in Sean Payton if they can get “their ducks in a row.”
Falcons Interview Saints Coach Ryan Nielsen; ‘Home Stretch’ of Defensive Coordinator Search - Falcon Report
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly interviewed Saints co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team - New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave has been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie 2023 team.
Saints Assistant Corey Robinson Announced to Senior Bowl Staff - Saints News Network
Saints defensive assistant Corey Robinson has been named as part of the coaching staff for the Senior Bowl.
Game-changing play after game-changing play. A day that will forever live in #Saints history.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2023
Where were y'all on January 24th, 2010?
https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/R8KqOOWupE
Parlez vous Francais? Let's put the spotlight on @Passinyo for a few fun facts!#Saints | @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/eXRRQQkdBR— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2023
2022 SEASON RECAP: Taysom Hill— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2023
7 rushing TDs. 2 receiving TDs. 2 passing TDs & a Week 5 performance that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career
https://t.co/dGwZIRrEpl | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/5QctNaN469
Loading comments...